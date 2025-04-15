 
Ryan Coogler reveals who is boss at 'Sinners' set

Ryan Coogler gives an insight into the making of 'Sinners' in a recent interview

Lifestyle News Desk
April 15, 2025

Sinners is the latest film by Ryan Coogler, in which women take the lead role.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, the filmmaker even joked that women were running the set of his movie.

"Halfway through the movie, I want the audience to realize that all they're doing is throwing this rager for the most important people in their life, you know? And in a sense, that's what we were doing. The women ran our set," he says with a laugh.

Then, he shares how creatively involved women were in the horror adventure.

"[Michael] could tell you... like, if you wanted anything done, that's who you'd have to go talk to. Zinzi [Coogler, Ryan's wife] was our producer with Sev Ohanian and Autumn [Durald Arkapaw] was running the camera and lighting. We had [production designer] Hannah [Beachler]," he adds.

"And [composer] Ludwig [Göransson], you know, had [his wife] Serena there, who would be fine tuning everything. That's who you had to check in with," Ryan concludes. "So yeah, it's a very clear representation of what was going on behind the scenes."

Sinners will be out on April 18.

