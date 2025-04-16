 
Meghan Markle told to ‘stay in lane' in order to become influencer

Meghan Markle’s confused brand strategy could pose troubles

Lifestyle News Desk
April 16, 2025

Meghan Markle is accused of confusing her fans with inconsistency in lifestyle branding.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on ‘As Ever,’ is told bringing out a podcast on women empowerment is unnecessary at this point.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede tells The Sun: “I think the lifestyle queen branding is a really good place for her to be.”

“She could become the ultimate influencer. Staying in that lane and really driving it, making it really accessible and great, is probably the best thing for her to do,” he adds.

“It’s about consistency. That’s why it’s interesting that she’s also brought out the podcast. There is no need for it at this moment. It feels like too much.

“All she should tell us at this point is how to make a good cup of tea,” the expert noted.

