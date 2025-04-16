Prince Harry snubbed for ‘attaching his face' to charity

Prince Harry has been accused of racially harassing his former charity director for understandable reasons, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex who has been called out for launching the ‘Sussex machine’ on Dr Sophie Chandauka from Sentebale, is reminded of negligence on his part as ‘all the work is done for him.

Esther Krakue, royal commentator, told The

Sun's Royal Exclusive Show: "The fact that it was revealed he hadn’t even been to Sub-Saharan Africa, to Lesotho, in five years, this charity that he started, was quite shocking.

"I think you’re one of those people that starts something, puts your name on it, gets a few rich friends and then basically ignores it and lets the little people in Lesotho and Botswana run it."

Dr Chandauka, she said "somehow he had this clash with a chairwoman who seems to be doing things, at least".

"For me it was a very bad look. I just thought you’re not a royal anymore.

"You can’t just do that, you can’t just attach your face to things and expect it to blow up and be like 'oh, I’ve done a good deed'.

"You actually have to put in the work. If you run a charity somewhere you should at least make that charity part of your work.

"You should be there regularly, every few months at least. Have regular correspondence. This management from afar doesn’t really work.

Especially because he doesn’t know how to manage - his life is managed for him. He’s always had these courtiers to do everything,” she adds.