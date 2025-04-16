'Andor' maker looks back at big challenges the series faced

Andor is a success story for Disney+, with eight Emmy nominations, critics’ thumbs-up, and Star Wars legion swooning.



But that’s not the cast at the start, showrunner Tony Gilroy recalled.

“Everything had changed. The sky was falling,” he told THR, remembering how the pressure on the streamer jacked up due to changes in the market in the lead-up to the season one premiere.

Despite this, the creator said the team behind the series believed in the show's idea and kept it ongoing.

“Our attitude between [EP] Sanne [Wohlenberg], Diego [Luna], and I was like, ‘We’d be happy having season one just be the show. We’d rather not do it than do it lame,'" he said. "And we really meant it. We weren’t playing chicken or anything."

And the results slowly started to show up for Andor. “Everybody was in a terrible position. And man, the critics helped us. The weirdness of our numbers started to help us."

"They rise over time, and they must have had some comfort for Disney that I’m unaware of for them to gamble. Kathy [Kennedy] gambled and Iger gambled," Tony concluded.

Andor season two will be airing from April 22.