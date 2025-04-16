 
'Andor' creator bids farewell to Star Wars universe?

'Andor' showrunner Tony Gilroy opens up about his future ahead of season two release

Lifestyle News Desk
April 16, 2025

Tony Gilroy has helmed Rogue One and Andor. But after years of working in the Star Wars universe, he said he would step back from the franchise for a while and focus on other projects.

“I think I’ve contributed enough for the time being; I think I’d like to do something else for a while,” he told THR. “Never say never, but right now I’d like to go back and direct a movie maybe.”

He also looked back at his work on Andor, saying, "I don’t think it’s a stretch at all to say this is the most important thing I’ll ever have a chance to work on. It’s a major chunk of my life."

"We made eight movies in five years, that’s what we did really. That’s how we think of it” with how the episodes are broken up," the actor continued. Being in this universe and belonging to this family and being part of a project that people care so much about, it’s something very special. 

“I can’t compare this to any other experience in my life — it’s been 10 years of being blessed of working in something that matters to people," Tony concluded.

Andor season two will be airing from April 22.

