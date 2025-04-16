Prince Harry has been ‘careless' in his remarks, accuses expert

Prince Harry is accused of creating problems for himself instead of choosing peace.



The Duke of Sussex has ruined his Harry own “peace of mind” after making a confession about killing 25 Taliban during Afghan War.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward wrote in The Sun: “Without apparently fully considering the consequences, Harry had potentially written his own death warrant. The Army was furious and said he had let the side down with his careless remarks.

“Much of Harry’s fight about his personal security stems from this error of judgment. By revealing what he did he put not only himself, but others, in danger,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.