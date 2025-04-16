 
Geo News

Gerry Turner opens up about life after cancer diagnosis in heartfelt update

The ‘Golden Bachelor’ alum has a positive outlook on life after his cancer diagnosis

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Gerry Turner opens up about life after cancer diagnosis in heartfelt update
Gerry Turner opens up about life after cancer diagnosis in heartfelt update

Gerry Turner shared a candid health update following his cancer diagnosis.

In a recent chat with hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during an appearance on the April 15 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Turner shared insight on how he is taking his life since his bone marrow cancer diagnosis.

The Golden Bachelor alum noted that he is "feel(ing) great" and will not receive any treatment until he gets any symptoms.

"So I go frequently for blood tests. I'm on, like, a six-month schedule now, and I feel optimistic because the doctor has said, ‘Well, when you turn 75, we're going to have to go three-month increments.’ So it's telling me that at least he expects me to live another couple of years to get to that. But the bottom line is I feel really good.”

He went on to say, "I mean this sincerely, from the time I got this diagnosis, it's a privilege to live like you're dying. I don't turn down anything. I feel like I'm more open to emotions. I'm more open to experiences.”

“And it makes life exciting because you kind of in the back of your head, feel like you've got a lot of living to do and you don't know how long you have to do it, so don't turn down anything. And so, in a way, it's really a good thing," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Turner first shared his diagnosis of the slow-growing "bone marrow cancer" back in December 2024.

The TV personality admitted that at the time of his diagnosis, he was in the denial stage.

"It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn't want to admit to it," he told People.

Meghan Markle craves for ‘Trump' factor in her personality video
Meghan Markle craves for ‘Trump' factor in her personality
Kourtney Kardashian shares
Kourtney Kardashian shares "craziest" gift she received ahead of 46th birthday
Kristin Cavallari clears the air on past romance rumors with Chris Evans
Kristin Cavallari clears the air on past romance rumors with Chris Evans
Savannah Chrisley opens up about dealbreaker that ended Robert Shriver romance
Savannah Chrisley opens up about dealbreaker that ended Robert Shriver romance
Chrissy Teigen reflects on son Miles' type 1 diabetes video
Chrissy Teigen reflects on son Miles' type 1 diabetes
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of daughter Saylor
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of daughter Saylor
Prince Harry has been ‘careless' in his remarks, accuses expert video
Prince Harry has been ‘careless' in his remarks, accuses expert
UFC star Colby Covington claims Megan Fox slid into his DMs
UFC star Colby Covington claims Megan Fox slid into his DMs