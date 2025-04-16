Gerry Turner opens up about life after cancer diagnosis in heartfelt update

Gerry Turner shared a candid health update following his cancer diagnosis.

In a recent chat with hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during an appearance on the April 15 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Turner shared insight on how he is taking his life since his bone marrow cancer diagnosis.

The Golden Bachelor alum noted that he is "feel(ing) great" and will not receive any treatment until he gets any symptoms.

"So I go frequently for blood tests. I'm on, like, a six-month schedule now, and I feel optimistic because the doctor has said, ‘Well, when you turn 75, we're going to have to go three-month increments.’ So it's telling me that at least he expects me to live another couple of years to get to that. But the bottom line is I feel really good.”

He went on to say, "I mean this sincerely, from the time I got this diagnosis, it's a privilege to live like you're dying. I don't turn down anything. I feel like I'm more open to emotions. I'm more open to experiences.”

“And it makes life exciting because you kind of in the back of your head, feel like you've got a lot of living to do and you don't know how long you have to do it, so don't turn down anything. And so, in a way, it's really a good thing," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Turner first shared his diagnosis of the slow-growing "bone marrow cancer" back in December 2024.

The TV personality admitted that at the time of his diagnosis, he was in the denial stage.

"It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn't want to admit to it," he told People.