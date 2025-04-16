Meagan Good makes shocking revelation about divorce from DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good has made a shocking revelation about her divorce from DeVon Franklin.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Zeus' The Jason Lee Show podcast, the 43-year-old actress revealed that Devon initiated their breakup.

She explained that the film producer "left" her. The Harlem star added that it was "an amicable parting," but she wouldn't tell too many details about their relationship.

"What I can say is, it’s not that anybody did anything wrong. I can’t say that he f—ed that up and I can’t say that I f—ed that up," said Meagan.

“I don’t think either of us failed. If we failed, we failed upwards,” continued the Divorce in the Black actress. "I don’t think that any time was wasted. I think that everything in life, every single season, you do learn so much, and you do grow so much, and you give so much, and you do get so much."

"Our perception is our reality," said Meagan, adding that she is "thankful" for their relationship.

“It's my conscious mind in every single season to choose what best serves my quality of life and best serves the other person's quality of life," said the actress. “Anything else, to me, is a waste of time, and it's a waste of energy.”

“I grew a lot. I learned a lot. I got a lot. Everything that I have learned, and the ways I have grown, have allowed me to be a better fiancée and ultimately a better wife, but more importantly, a better person,” added The Intruder star.

For those unversed, Meagan filed for divorce from DeVon in December 2021 after eight years of marriage.