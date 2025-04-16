A$AP Rocky apologises to fan for Met Gala facepalming incident

A$AP Rocky apologises to fan for Met Gala's facepalming incident

A$AP Rocky is apologizing to his fan for injuring her and messing up her eyeglasses.

During the video interview with Vogue on Tuesday, the American actor reviewed his 2023 Met Gala look.

He also acknowledged a viral moment from that night when he accidentally facepalmed a woman.

“I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” explained Rihanna’s boyfriend. “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn't even know that I messed up her glasses."

“To whoever that young lady was. Again, I apologize. I'm so sorry. I ain't mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault,” added Rocky.

On May 1, 2023, the 36-year-old rapper tried to make his way to the entrance of The Carlyle after founding himself behind a wall of fans.

He used a nearby onlooker's shoulder to help lift himself over the hotel's barrier.

At the time, the fan posted a selfie on Twitter after the incident.

"A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me," she penned.