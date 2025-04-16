 
Prince Harry's major plans fell through because of Royal connections

April 16, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s major plans to relocate to another country fell through because of his connection to the Royal family.

According to a Royal author, the Duke of Sussex “hates” being a prince even though he has a charismatic personality.

In a conversation on The Mirror's royal podcast titled Pod Save the Queen, royal author Andrew Morton revealed Harry and Meghan’s plan to relocate to New Zealand.

“They (Harry and Meghan) were thinking about living in New Zealand, and they even spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand about this - so they had all kinds of plots and thoughts for their future,” he said.

“It didn't work out because when it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but hates being a prince and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out.

“Prince Harry was and is a natural, he and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that people do respond to them in a very positive way when they meet him."

The author further said of the Sussexes public perception, “There is obviously a lot of negativity surrounding their behaviour and their policies but Harry has always been someone who connects.

“And when I see Harry kneeling down with his arm around some kid, I am just watching Diana. It transports you back 25, 30 years."

