Jimmy Kimmel claps back at critics for calling him a 'hypocrite'

Jimmy Kimmel claps back at critics for calling him 'hypocrite'

Jimmy Kimmel has slammed critics for labelling him a 'hypocrite' after he cracked jokes about President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Tuesday, while chatting with Rolling Stone, the late-night show host candidly responded to the critics.

After he cracked jokes about the President of United State, his defenders posted clips of Kimmel's show The Man Show, which aired from 1999 to 2003, to criticize him for things that he had done in the past.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star began by calling out those who are using those videos to label him a 'horrible person', as ‘biggest fans of the show.’

“We did the show a little tongue-in-cheek. I mean, if you really watch the show, we are making fun of ourselves through almost the whole show. It was not meant to be taken literally that men are superior to women, but for some people, it was,” he said.

Recalling his experience of working in the comedy show, the 57-year-old comedian admitted that the show was about the 'chemistry and friendship' in between him and his co-host, Adam Carolla.

Before concluding, Jimmy Kimmel told the publication, “It was meant to be Homer Simpsonesque. But you can pull out of context and then they are taken literally. And that’s just how it goes.”