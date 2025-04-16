 
Geo News

Kate Middleton releases statement after olive branch to Prince Harry: 'emotional reconnection'

Kate Middleton also says “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection"

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 16, 2025

Kate Middleton releases statement after olive branch to Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance after reports she offered an olive branch to her brother-in-law Prince Harry during his UK visit last week.

The future queen took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen with Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields leading nine Scouts and Explorers for a hike at Scout Adventures, Great Tower, in the heart of the Lake District.

In the video Kate Middleton says, “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”

The palace posted video with caption, “Spending time in the natural world provides a sense of balance and belonging. For young people, access to nature is so important for helping to build confidence, self-belief, life skills, and a sense of perspective. That is why organisations like @scouts are so important. #SkillsForLife.”

It was a return to the Lake District for the Princess, who completed her Scout volunteer training there at Scouts Great Tower Activity centre in 2013. 

She also volunteered with Scouts in Anglesey at the time.

Meghan Markle reacts to reports of ‘exploiting' Archie, Lilibet for own benefit video
Meghan Markle reacts to reports of ‘exploiting' Archie, Lilibet for own benefit
Rebel Wilson surprises fans with major reunion with 'Pitch Perfect' costars
Rebel Wilson surprises fans with major reunion with 'Pitch Perfect' costars
Prince William 'rankled' by Harry's Ukraine visit video
Prince William 'rankled' by Harry's Ukraine visit
Betsy Arakawa's death: What Gene Hackman's wife researched online before death
Betsy Arakawa's death: What Gene Hackman's wife researched online before death
Meghan Markle breaks silence after claims she reaches out to King Charles
Meghan Markle breaks silence after claims she reaches out to King Charles
Meghan Markle overwhelms royal experts: ‘I can't wrap my head around it!'
Meghan Markle overwhelms royal experts: ‘I can't wrap my head around it!'
Prince Harry's major plans fell through because of Royal connections
Prince Harry's major plans fell through because of Royal connections
Matthew Koma proves he's 'best supporter' of wife Hilary Duff with shocking move
Matthew Koma proves he's 'best supporter' of wife Hilary Duff with shocking move