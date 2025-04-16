Kate Middleton releases statement after olive branch to Prince Harry: 'emotional reconnection'

Kate Middleton releases statement after olive branch to Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance after reports she offered an olive branch to her brother-in-law Prince Harry during his UK visit last week.

The future queen took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen with Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields leading nine Scouts and Explorers for a hike at Scout Adventures, Great Tower, in the heart of the Lake District.

In the video Kate Middleton says, “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”

The palace posted video with caption, “Spending time in the natural world provides a sense of balance and belonging. For young people, access to nature is so important for helping to build confidence, self-belief, life skills, and a sense of perspective. That is why organisations like @scouts are so important. #SkillsForLife.”

It was a return to the Lake District for the Princess, who completed her Scout volunteer training there at Scouts Great Tower Activity centre in 2013.

She also volunteered with Scouts in Anglesey at the time.