Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on same page regarding key decision

Prince Harry supports Meghan Markle’s unique approach amid backlash

April 16, 2025

Prince Harry reportedly sides with Meghan Markle on key decision regarding their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, despite some recent claims.

Ever since Meghan started sharing glimpses at Archie and Lili while promoting her brand As Ever and her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, critics have been arguing that Harry does not support her decision to use kids for promotion.

According to a source, the Duke of Sussex “has been reluctant to show his children publicly – not out of a desire to hide them, but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats.”

However, dismissing the rumours, an insider told Heat Magazine that “there’s no question of the kids being paraded around in public or courting the spotlight in an overt type of fashion.”

“He justified the kids’ inclusion on the fact that they’re selling a lifestyle, and the kids are front and centre of Meghan’s life.

“So, it’s only fair and right that she can give her audience a glimpse of their domestic situation behind closed doors.”

