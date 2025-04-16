Meghan Markle’s new strategy revealed amid her ‘desperate bid for spotlight’

Meghan , the Duchess of Sussex, is “desperate” to reclaim spotlight again as she tries to “stay at top” with her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

According to royal expert Mark Borkowski, Meghan Markle wants to stay relevant after stepping down as senior working Royal besides husband Prince Harry.

In a conversation with The Sun, Borkowsk said, "The problem is about staying, not just staying at the top but remaining famous, but also dealing with that fame in a highly cruel and critical world."

Meghan features women who have started their own companies and startups in her podcast. She interview the founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, in the first episode of her podcast.

The former Suits star will chat with her friends, including, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mindy Kaling, in the upcoming episodes of the show.

"One could argue that's a major success because, you know, it keeps her in this sort of public gaze and keeps the global media obsessed about her story,” the expert said.

He added, "Whether it's the President of the United States or Meghan Markle, it is all about noise now.

"But you know, what are the cut-through messages - and I don't think we've seen that with Meghan at the moment because everything seems to be the next thing that's thrown against the wall hoping it will stick."

"Any large personality can generate a huge Instagram following. But how do you stop being boring? What did Trump say? Everybody needs a little crazy."