Meghan Markle sparks reactions with olive branch to King Charles

Meghan Markle has reportedly reached out to King Charles with a sweet gift

April 16, 2025

Royal experts have reacted to Meghan Markle’s olive branch to King Charles amid their ongoing rift with the royal family.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital royal expert Neil Sean cited "a very well-placed source" as claiming that a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note."

Reacting to Meghan Markle’s latest move, royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the timing for a potential As Ever gift to reach Clarence House is ideal.

The royal expert said "The curious of us wonder whether Meghan sent a [box] of her As Ever edibles to King Charles.

"However, none of my royal sources have confirmed either way… Charles and Queen Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary is the perfect time for Meghan to highlight her brand products to her royal connections… [And] King Charles loves top-quality food. He offers quality preserves through his Highgrove Estate and the royal household’s official store."

Another royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said, "King Charles III appreciates organic and artisanal foods. He’s long been dedicated to sustainable farming… Even if the king, who is susceptible to sentimental leanings and does wish reconciliation with his son, were to accept such a gift, he is surrounded by courtiers who would recognize it as an insecure, calculated gesture by Meghan Markle."

