Ringo Starr son, Zak Starkey ‘kicked out’ from The Who after 29 years

Zak Starkey, the son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr, has reportedly been “sacked” from the iconic band, The Who.

After 30 years of being drummer of The Who, Starkey has been removed from the band following a “collective decision” by original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

The official announcement was made by the band after recent gigs at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which reportedly saw Daltry’s dissatisfaction with Starkey’s drumming.

“The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future,” the official statement read.

As quoted by DailyMail, Daltrey even called out the sound of drums as “s***” during one gig, where he paused the rendition of The Real Me and claimed that the sound of Starkey’s drumming was so bad that he was unable to sing along to it.

Moreover, Starkey also seemingly threw shade on Roger Daltrey, in an Instagram as he posted a picture of himself and Daltry titled as “The Daily Who Breaking News.”

In the caption, Starkey wrote, “HEARD TODAY FROM INSIDE SOURCE WITHIN WHOSE HORSES NOSE THAT TOGER DAKTREY LEAD SINGER AND PRINCIPAL SONGWRITER OF THE GROUP UNHAPPY WITH ZAK THE DRUMMER’S PERFORMANCE AT THE ALBERT HALL A FEW WEEKS AGO..”

It is worth mentioning that Zak Starkey, son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr, joined The Who, which was formed in 1964 by Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon, as their drummer in 1996.