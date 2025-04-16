Linkin Park to mark major gig at UEFA Champion's League

Linkin Park is set to make their comeback a memorable one.

As the nu metal band gained widespread fame once again after their musical hiatus came to an end on November 15, 2024, with the release of their album, From Zero, they are now set to take the stage as headliners of the 2025 UEFA Champion's League.

In Munich, on May 31, the In The End hitmakers would be performing as a part of the Pepsi Kick Off Show, which would be held ahead of the football tournament final.

The band confirmed their part in the program on X, formerly Twitter, to announce the exciting news alongside a video where Linkin Park remixed their classic track, Numb.

They wrote: "With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement."

"We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world,” the Somewhere I Belong rockers further mentioned.

“See you at the @ChampionsLeague final in Munich. Tune in to the #PepsiKickOffShow on May 31st, 2025,” the band concluded.

Linkin Park’s performance would follow last year's show, which was headlined by Lenny Kravitz, who performed track like Fly Away, Human and Are You Gonna Go My Way at London's Wembley Stadium.