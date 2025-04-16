King Charles' latest move leaves Prince William happy?

King Charles' latest move leaves Prince William 'pleased'

King Charles has made a sweet gesture for his eldest son, Prince William, next in the line of throne.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk has a fun activity for kids on Easter Sunday.

The official Instagram handle of Sandringham revealed, “Join us this Easter Sunday for an Easter egg trail in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”

King Charles makes Prince William happy with unexpected move ahead of Easter

Hello! Magazine shared that the reason the Prince of Wales will be pleased with the news of this Easter event is because he has worked with East Anglian Air Ambulance in the past from 2015 to 2017.

William shared that “it has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance,” after stepping down from the role.

“These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession,” Prince William noted. ”I am hugely grateful for having had this experience.”

It is worth mentioning that King Charles might not be at the Sandringham estate for the event, since he has to be at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday as per tradition.