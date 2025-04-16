'Desperate' Meghan Markle seems to take leaf out of Donald Trump’s book

Meghan Markle has been accused of copying President Donald Trump in a bid to make the world "obsessed with her".

According to royal experts, Meghan’s new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, "no substance" and she’s following in the footsteps of Trump to get publicity.

According to The Sun, royal expert Mark Borkowski "One could argue that's a major success because, you know, it keeps her in this sort of public gaze and keeps the global media obsessed about her story.”

"Whether it's the President of the United States or Meghan Markle, it is all about noise now,” he remarked.

"But you know, what are the cut through messages - and I don't think we've seen that with Meghan at the moment because everything seems to be the next thing that's thrown against the wall hoping it will stick," the mole added.

He explained that anyone can become famous, but it takes certain tactics to remain in the spotlight, which the President seems to employ.

"Any large personality can generate a huge Instagram following. But how do you stop being boring? What did Trump say? Everybody needs a little crazy,” he said.

"The problem is about staying, not just staying at the top but remaining famous, but also dealing with that fame in a highly cruel and critical world," he noted.

Meghan Markle has lunched many new ventures this year, which include her brand As Ever, her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.