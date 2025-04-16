 
Geo News

'Desperate' Meghan Markle seems to take leaf out of Donald Trump's book

An expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is following in the footsteps of Donald Trump

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

'Desperate' Meghan Markle seems to take leaf out of Donald Trump’s book

Meghan Markle has been accused of copying President Donald Trump in a bid to make the world "obsessed with her".

According to royal experts, Meghan’s new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, "no substance" and she’s following in the footsteps of Trump to get publicity.

According to The Sun, royal expert Mark Borkowski "One could argue that's a major success because, you know, it keeps her in this sort of public gaze and keeps the global media obsessed about her story.”

"Whether it's the President of the United States or Meghan Markle, it is all about noise now,” he remarked.

"But you know, what are the cut through messages - and I don't think we've seen that with Meghan at the moment because everything seems to be the next thing that's thrown against the wall hoping it will stick," the mole added.

He explained that anyone can become famous, but it takes certain tactics to remain in the spotlight, which the President seems to employ.

"Any large personality can generate a huge Instagram following. But how do you stop being boring? What did Trump say? Everybody needs a little crazy,” he said.

"The problem is about staying, not just staying at the top but remaining famous, but also dealing with that fame in a highly cruel and critical world," he noted.

Meghan Markle has lunched many new ventures this year, which include her brand As Ever, her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. 

Kate Middleton spotted boarding helicopter in London: report
Kate Middleton spotted boarding helicopter in London: report
Anne-Marie announces baby gender
Anne-Marie announces baby gender
King Charles' latest move leaves Prince William happy?
King Charles' latest move leaves Prince William happy?
Katy Perry faces heat from Hollywood stars after 'disgusting' Blue Origins launch
Katy Perry faces heat from Hollywood stars after 'disgusting' Blue Origins launch
Madonna revisits roots with boyfriend Akeem Morris
Madonna revisits roots with boyfriend Akeem Morris
Prince William likely to become king sooner than expected
Prince William likely to become king sooner than expected
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take Archie, Lilibet on delightful family trip video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take Archie, Lilibet on delightful family trip
Ringo Starr son, Zak Starkey ‘kicked out' from The Who after 29 years
Ringo Starr son, Zak Starkey ‘kicked out' from The Who after 29 years