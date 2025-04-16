Prince William itching to punish Prince Harry for THIS ultimate crime

With Meghan Markle supporting the use of her HRH title on Instagram, and Prince Harry fighting for his security rights, a number of insiders have stepped forward to set the record straight on Kensington Palace’s feelings.

According to a report by the Daily Beast a Palace insider warns, “It’s no secret William wants Harry more harshly dealt with. He thinks he has betrayed the family from top to bottom, which is the ultimate Windsor crime.”

And because of that “it wouldn’t take much to provoke him to flex his muscles when he is king.”

A separate source also addressed the same thing but added Meghan’s decision to support to use of HRH in the mix, by saying, “Charles isn’t going to open a new front in the civil war on the basis of one Instagram post, and it’s not as if they are calling themselves HRH.”

“I think everyone is pretty clear, at this stage, what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s position in the family is.”

However, according to a third insider, “William has been given a great deal of influence on all areas of royal policy, but that cuts both ways and he respects his father’s rank.”

So because “Charles has a softly-softly attitude to Harry and Meghan,” that’s the policy “for now, but the gloves will be off when he inherits the throne.”

So “if they started using the HRH titles on a regular basis, he would take them away for good,” they concluded by saying.

For those unversed with the Instagram fiasco a while ago Meghan shared an X (formerly known as Twitter) post on her Instagram Stories that referred to her as ‘Your Royal Highness’.

The post spoke about Prince Harry’s trip to Ukraine as well as the gift he took home to the Sussex kids, including Easter bread, that was been “made from flour harvested in demined fields”.