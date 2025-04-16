Martin Lawrence reveals plans for career as he hits 60

Martin Lawrence discussed his intentions for his career as he celebrates his 60th birthday

Martin Lawrence is done working hard and wants to enjoy life as he celebrates his 60th birthday on April 16.

"I'm at that point now — I done did it all. So many things in my career and in my life and everything," Martin told People while promoting his new animated film Sneaks.

"Now it's just about enjoying the fruits of my labor, doing what I want to do and spreading love," he shared.

Discussing Sneaks, the Bad Boys star noted that it’s a fun film that the whole family can watch. He also noted that his daughters, Jasmin, 29, Iyanna, 24, and Amara, 22, “love it.”

"They love all my work," he shared.

Sneaks follows siblings Ty (Anthony Mackie) and his sister Maxine (Chloe Bailey), two expert robbers who get separated while attempting a robbery. It also stars Rico Rodriguez, Swae Lee, Macy Gray, Ella Mai, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Laurence Fishburne and more stars.

"Everybody can see [Sneaks]," noted the Blue Streak actor. "And the kids can really enjoy it with their parents and they can see it more than once. It is just a fun film to be a part of."

Martin Lawrence’s Sneaks will hit theaters April 18