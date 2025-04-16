Meghan Markle mocked by 'Godfather of Hospitality'

Meghan Markle has received fresh criticism from none other than “Godfather of Hospitality.”

Initially, the Duchess of Sussex released her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan and later launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

While Meghan flaunted her hosting and cooking skills in the Netflix show, she launched lifestyle brand including jams and preserves.

Now, Robert Walton, also known as the Godfather of Hospitality, who is president of the Restaurant Association, has slammed the wife of Prince Harry, claiming that there’s “no love there” in Meghan’s show, With Love, Meghan.

As reported by DailyMail, Robert said, “We can all make jam, and we can bake some bread – if you are in that position where you've got a $100 million Netflix deal, you can make it look very pretty.”

“But it takes people in this field years of grafting to become good, and that's what we should be instilling in the next generation,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle also launched her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed being diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia in the first episode and her experience of miscarriage after welcoming first child Prince Archie with Prince Harry.