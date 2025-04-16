 
Geo News

Meghan Markle mocked by 'Godfather of Hospitality'

The Duchess of Sussex faces fresh criticism from president of the 'Restaurant Association'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Meghan Markle mocked by 'Godfather of Hospitality'

Meghan Markle has received fresh criticism from none other than “Godfather of Hospitality.”

Initially, the Duchess of Sussex released her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan and later launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

While Meghan flaunted her hosting and cooking skills in the Netflix show, she launched lifestyle brand including jams and preserves.

Now, Robert Walton, also known as the Godfather of Hospitality, who is president of the Restaurant Association, has slammed the wife of Prince Harry, claiming that there’s “no love there” in Meghan’s show, With Love, Meghan.

As reported by DailyMail, Robert said, “We can all make jam, and we can bake some bread – if you are in that position where you've got a $100 million Netflix deal, you can make it look very pretty.”

“But it takes people in this field years of grafting to become good, and that's what we should be instilling in the next generation,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle also launched her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. 

The Duchess of Sussex discussed being diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia in the first episode and her experience of miscarriage after welcoming first child Prince Archie with Prince Harry.

Prince William, Kate Middleton's time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited' video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited'
Jennifer Lopez plotting perfect revenge on Ben Affleck AGAIN: Report
Jennifer Lopez plotting perfect revenge on Ben Affleck AGAIN: Report
Penn Badgley exposes ‘extremely unnatural' reality
Penn Badgley exposes ‘extremely unnatural' reality
Khoe Kardashian recalls devastating moment she caught Lamar Odom cheating
Khoe Kardashian recalls devastating moment she caught Lamar Odom cheating
Gwyneth Paltrow gives rare insight about emotional impact of empty nesting
Gwyneth Paltrow gives rare insight about emotional impact of empty nesting
Princess performs daring feats as she prepares for future role as Queen video
Princess performs daring feats as she prepares for future role as Queen
Elizabeth Gillies supports Daniella Monet's ‘Victorious' reboot
Elizabeth Gillies supports Daniella Monet's ‘Victorious' reboot
Martin Lawrence reveals plans for career as he hits 60
Martin Lawrence reveals plans for career as he hits 60