Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie finally shut down fallout rumours

Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie reportedly remain close despite fallout rumours.

An inside source has confirmed to People Magazine that there is no tension between the Duke of Sussex and Princess of York, daughter of Prince Andrew.

It comes after Eugenie was spotted outside a London pub with Piers Morgan, who is a critic of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Reports claimed that the sighting has left the youngest son of King Charles “completely ballistic.”

However, the source clarified to the outlet that “The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be.”

It is worth mentioning that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are only a few members of the royal family who remain close with Harry and Markle after they stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020.

Princess of York also made an appearance in the 2022 Netflix docuseries of the Sussexes, Harry & Meghan.

Notably, it comes after the reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a family getaway with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s kids.

A source told InTouch that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend time with their royal cousins.