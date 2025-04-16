Photo: Jennifer Lopez plotting perfect revenge on Ben Affleck AGAIN: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not done with Ben Affleck yet after he called their breakup "embarrassing."

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the multihyphenate has been looking for new ways to stay close to her former husband even when they have finalized their divorce months ago.

As per a source, Jennifer has taken yet another "calculated move" to get an Oscar nomination by staying in touch with Matt Damon, one of Ben Affleck’s close pals.

"She's clinging to the friendship with everything she's got in her drive to win an Oscar, which she sees as the perfect revenge on Ben,” added the spy.

Previously, a different report established that Jennifer Lopez has refused to let Ben Affleck go as "Jen is fuming over Ben’s careless use of the word 'embarrassing' n reference to their divorce."

Referring to Ben’s recent GQ Interview, the spy confided about Jen’s strategy to get even with her former partner by saying, "It’s as if he’s throwing a grenade into their already tense situation, and she’s having none of it. How can he prattle on about their private life when he’s the one who insisted on keeping it hush-hush?”