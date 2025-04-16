Photo: Timothee Chalamet talked about receiving early career help from Zendaya

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya reportedly had known each other long before they crossed paths on the sets of Dune.

In a resurfaced confessional from February 2024, Timothee Chalamet talked about his first meeting with Zendaya during their then appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When Zendaya and Timothee were asked if they had known each other before meeting at the sets of Dune, the actor responded, "Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here."

He, then, addressed that Zendaya was the person who helped him secure a place to reside in New York.

"Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago," the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner added.

Referring to the apartment’s layout, Zendaya chimed in to say, "Well, the vibe was very teenage boy."

"And we just needed a few necessities — you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure," she also remarked before the discussion took a new turn.