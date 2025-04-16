 
Geo News

Timothee Chalamet talked about receiving early career help from Zendaya

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya shared rare details about how their friendship began

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Photo: Timothee Chalamet talked about receiving early career help from Zendaya
Photo: Timothee Chalamet talked about receiving early career help from Zendaya

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya reportedly had known each other long before they crossed paths on the sets of Dune.

In a resurfaced confessional from February 2024, Timothee Chalamet talked about his first meeting with Zendaya during their then appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When Zendaya and Timothee were asked if they had known each other before meeting at the sets of Dune, the actor responded, "Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here."

He, then, addressed that Zendaya was the person who helped him secure a place to reside in New York.

"Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago," the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner added.

Referring to the apartment’s layout, Zendaya chimed in to say, "Well, the vibe was very teenage boy."

"And we just needed a few necessities — you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure," she also remarked before the discussion took a new turn. 

Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne predicted ‘chilling' demise
Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne predicted ‘chilling' demise
Meghan Markle exposed by seasoned paparazzi: ‘She tried for control'
Meghan Markle exposed by seasoned paparazzi: ‘She tried for control'
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone team up for new single
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone team up for new single
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'very serious and in sync' amid spotlight break
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'very serious and in sync' amid spotlight break
'HIMYM' creators talk Barney's 'pathetic' antics early in show
'HIMYM' creators talk Barney's 'pathetic' antics early in show
What happened to game show host Wink Martindale?
What happened to game show host Wink Martindale?
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie finally shut down fallout rumours video
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie finally shut down fallout rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton's time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited' video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited'