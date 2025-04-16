ASAP Rocky reveals perks of being dad to his and Rihanna’s sons

A$AP Rocky loves his life as a dad to sons RZA and Riot Rose.

Rocky took a trip down memory lane and broke down many of his fashionable looks in a Vogue video. One of the photos was a cover photo of his family, with Rihanna in the front and him at the back holding RZA.

The Praise the Lord rapper happily shared the perks of being a father, saying, "I think becoming a father helped me just get my dad swag bag. ’m really on that. That’s what I do. I’m on that dad swag. I love it."

He gushed that being a dad "stepped me up, honestly."

"I could justify doing things, like not going to the club or just leaving after five minutes, and s--- like that. Doing old people s--- just for the sake of it," he said. "I act tired and I don’t even be tired."

"I’m like, 'Oh my back hurt, let me sit down.' Dad swag on full. They can’t f--- with me, man," he added.

He also shared RZA’s reaction to being in a photo shoot, "It was the first photo shoot we did with baby RZA. And he was delighted and thrilled to be there as you can see.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since the end of 2020 and welcomed sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 21 months.