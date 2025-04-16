 
Taylor Swift doubles down on her travel plans with Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly visiting new places together

Lifestyle News Desk
April 16, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have been making timeless memories together.

According to the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the celebrity couple has been busy in enjoying extensive travel and quality moments together.

Sharing details about these plans, a source told the outlet, "They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it."

"They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them," the source added.

These findings are supported by a previous report from Life & Style which also claimed that the NFL player has been busy spending quality time with the Eras Tour hitmaker at a “private trip,” gifted to him by none other than his ladylove.

“They’ve been hitting the slopes in Park City and Big Sky, where they blended right in,” they added.

“It helps that they can cover up their faces when they’re skiing, since most people are wearing helmets, goggles or face coverings,” they concluded.

