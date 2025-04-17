Serena Williams breaks silence on 'shading' ex Drake at Super Bowl

Serena Williams has broken her silence on rumours about her throwing shade at ex Drake during Super Bowl performance with Kendrick Lamar.

For those unaware, the tennis player made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl with Kendrick, when he played Not Like Us, a Drake diss track.

Speaking with Time Magazine, Serena was questioned if she really threw shade at the rapper during a surprise appearance with Lamar.

Serena clarified saying, “Absolutely not.” She went on to add that she would “never do that.”

Serena went on to express her sadness at the fact that people were actually thinking she was mocking Drake.”

“I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years,” Serena added.

Moreover, Serena also surprised with a crip walk which was a nod at the 2012 controversy with her doing the walk after beating Maria Sharapova to win and critics claimed that it was associated with gangs.

However, at the Super Bowl Serena’s walk was also viewed as a direct shot at her ex Drake.

Reflecting on it, Serena Williams said, “I don't know if I regret it or not.”

“I don't know the answer to that,” she added.