Olivia Munn dishes on unexpected detail about her wedding dress

The actress and John Mulaney got married in July 2024

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

Olivia Munn revealed shocking details about her wedding dress.

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 44-year-old actress candidly shared the place where she got her wedding dress.

"I've never been the girl who's thought about my wedding," Munn said on the April 16 episode of the show.

"I got my wedding dress off of Anthropologie," Munn unveiled, noting, "Like, I just literally bought it online."

Sharing more details about her "sweet little ceremony," the Your Friends & Neighbors star revealed the sweet gesture of her husband, John Mulaney.

"Our daughter was born via surrogate because I couldn't carry her, and I was really sad," she noted. "I was telling John that, 'Oh man, I wish she wes here.' Because in the photos, when she looks back on the day mommy and daddy got married, Malcolm will be there, but she won't be there."

"So he found this vintage locket and he put her sonogram picture inside, so that we had it on the day. And he surprised me with that," The Newsroom star added.

The actress is mom to son Malcolm, 3, and daughter Mei, seven months old. 

