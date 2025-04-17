Drew Barrymore opens up about her work crisis at 13

Drew Barrymore recalled hard times when she lost "everything," and how it shaped her perspective on life.

In a recent episode of her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress responded to her audience's question asking the most valuable lesson she learned.

While answering, Barrymore recalled a time when she faced “a real car crash of a life” during her early teenage years that made her more dedicated to her life and work.

“Everyone has good moments and bad moments, but when I was 13, I truly lost everything. From my own doing,” she remembered.

“The most valuable lesson I've learned is that nothing is a given,” Barrymore, who is the daughter of actor John Drew Barrymore, shared, adding, “Don't take anything for granted. Don't be jaded, be appreciative and work really hard.”

The Charlie’s Angels star, who started working as a child star, further noted, “I've never stopped working since I was 11 months old, which is crazy in a sense. But I love having an infallible work ethic. It's a huge part of who I am.”

“I try to look at things as they're opportunities. I'm lucky to have them, and I'm going to give them all of my effort because nothing is for naught," she remarked.