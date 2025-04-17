Khloe Kardashian made a rare remark about brother Rob

Khloe Kardashian made a funny compliment about her brother Rob’s private life.

In a recent chat with her podcast guest, UFC boss Dana White, who is friends with Rob, Khloe jested about her younger brother disappearing from the spotlight.

It is pertinent to mention that since the birth of his daughter, Dream, Rob has stayed mainly out of the spotlight.

During the latest episode of her podcast, the mom two revealed the special nickname she has given to Rob.

While sharing that Rob "loves to be a little elusive," Khloe said, "I call him the Wizard, from The Wizard of Oz, cause he likes to be behind the curtain."

Khloe has always been open about her close bond with her "elusive" brother and noted that they both even live next door.

"We all live in the same gated area, so he lives right next door to me," she told Dana.

Previously, in an interview with Bustle in December, Khloe gushed over her bond with Rob and revealed how it's different from her other siblings.

"I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance," the Good American co-founder said at the time.