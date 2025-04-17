Luke Bryan recalls 'worst thing' he encountered in his hometown

Luke Bryan recalled when he was mistaken for his longtime pal, Blake Shelton, in his hometown.

The Strip It Down singer recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed a funny exchange with a local in his neighborhood, unaware of Bryan’s popularity.

"My gas station that I live nearby... one of the attendants that works the cash register [mistook] me for Blake Shelton. That has been my worst thing in the neighborhood," Bryan remembered.

"He was so convinced. He's like, 'You're Blake Shelton. Tell me about being Blake Shelton.' He goes, 'Do you get that a lot?' I said, 'Not much,'" he noted.

Bryan went on to say, "The guy looked and me, and he's like, 'You are Blake Shelton's doppelgänger... and he goes, 'Could you imagine what it would be like to have Blake Shelton's money?'"

"I said, 'Oh, what it must be like,'" he jested.

The show host, Jimmy Kimmel, then teasingly asked him who has more money, to which Bryan proudly replied, "Me."