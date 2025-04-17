Photo: George Clooney's wife Amal ditching spotlight for THIS reason

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are reportedly trying to work out an arrangement for their marriage amid demanding work commitments.

Amid George’s Broadway debut, a report of RadarOnline.com has claimed that he "is making every effort to keep up with her energy levels but freely admits he's not getting any younger, and it's starting to take a toll.”

Now, a new report of In Touch Weekly reported that the wife of George Clooney prefers a laid back lifestyle, and is not a fan of spotlight despite her glamorous persona.

Shedding light on her thought process behind this affinity towards a private, peaceful living, a source told the outlet, “Amal definitely doesn’t need to be in the spotlight.”

In addition to this, the source addressed that Amal’s work as an international human rights lawyer “is very serious.”

“And she would rather the public focus on that,” the spy continued.

Apart from that, the source noted that Amal has been trying to make the most out of the time that she gets with husband George, with whom she shares, seven-year-old twin kids, Ella and Alexander, by saying, “She planned on staying in Europe and having George visit on days off.”