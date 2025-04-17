 
Cher, Alexander Edwards no longer together?

Cher and Alexander Edwards confirmed their romance in November 2022

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, are still together!

Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, the 78-year-old singer's representative shut down the rumour of her split with Alexander, who is younger than her.

The spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that the two are still happily together.

Rumours of the couple's breakup sparked after Alexander was photographed attending the 2025 Coachella Music Festival with a group of female friends.

Revealing why Cher did not take part in the outing, her rep told the outlet that her absence wasn't cause for concern.

For those unversed, Cher and Alexander confirmed their romance in November 2022 after the two were seen enjoying dinner in West Hollywood.

Days later, the Strong Enough hitmaker seemingly addressed criticism of their age difference.

 “Haters are Gonna Hate,” Cher wrote in a post on X. “Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

