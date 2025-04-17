Photo: Julia Roberts focusing on marriage with Danny Moder: Source

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder have successfully completed twenty-three years of marriage.

Recently, the actress and her husband stepped into the spotlight while attending George Clooney’s Broadway debut, a play named Good Night, and Good Luck.

Following this “rare” appearance, a source shared with In Touch that the couple has been focusing on their time together as their kids have reached adulthood.

For those unversed, the couple are the parents to three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and son Henry, 17.

Sharin further details, a tipster shared, “She had basically stepped out of the spotlight in the past few years.”

“And it’s especially unusual that Danny and Henry were with her at such a public event,” the insider also added.

In addition to this, the insider disclosed that “they’re getting a chance to focus on their marriage again.”

“They’ve made it a priority to plan date nights and spend more quality time together as a couple,” they remarked in conclusion.