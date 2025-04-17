Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight sparks backlash, reignites feud with Kesha

Katy Perry, journalist Lauren Sanchez, and news anchor Gayle King launched into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule for an 11-minute flight hailed as historic on Monday.

However, the mission soon faced sharp criticism, not only from environmental activists and celebrities but also from unexpected corners like fast-food giant Wendy’s.

Shortly after the capsule’s return, Wendy’s posted a snarky comment on X (formerly Twitter) under a photo of Perry in her space suit, writing, “Can we send her back.”

Moreover, Kesha appeared to endorse the sentiment, sharing a photo of herself smiling while sipping a Wendy’s shake, a move fans quickly interpreted as subtle shade toward Perry.

According to Daily Mail, Kesha’s post was intentional. The insider claimed that Kesha felt Perry’s inclusion in the mission contradicted the theme of female empowerment, given Perry’s recent collaboration with music producer Dr. Luke, whom Kesha accused of sexual assault in 2014.

Although Dr. Luke denied the allegations and a decade-long legal battle ended in 2023 with a settlement, tensions between the two singers have remained high.

In regards to this, the publication said, "Kesha doesn't think Katy should have been on that ship. Especially since she believes Perry working with Dr. Luke again was a betrayal of women everywhere."

Furthermore, Perry’s participation, and her dramatic return, which included kissing the ground and declaring her emotional connection to "love and belonging", only fueled further online mockery.

It is worth mentioning that critics, including celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Olivia Munn, lambasted the mission as tone-deaf and wasteful given the world's current environmental and economic crises.