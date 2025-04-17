Margot Robbie makes surprising return to Australia for Easter break

Margot Robbie made a low-key arrival at Brisbane International Airport on Tuesday, returning to Australia just in time to spend Easter with her family.

The 34-year-old actress is currently taking a break from filming Wuthering Heights in the UK.

Robbie was spotted alongside her mother, Sarie Kessler, as she kept her newborn son concealed in a pram during his first trip down under.

The Barbie star, who welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in Los Angeles last October, opted for a casual look, wearing her favorite striped Celine jumper paired with baggy blue jeans and a black cap.

She went makeup-free, letting her blonde hair fall loosely as she juggled pushing her pram and wheeling a suitcase.

Her mother Sarie, dressed in a khaki t-shirt and black slacks, appeared thrilled to have her daughter home, helping to manage the rest of the luggage.

The sighting came amid controversy surrounding Robbie’s casting as Catherine Earnshaw in a new film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights.

Moreover, some fans have criticized the casting, arguing the actress is too old for the role traditionally portrayed as a teenager.

Additionally, others voiced concerns over the costume designs and perceived misalignment with the novel’s 18th-century setting.

Despite the online backlash, Robbie’s arrival home signals a well-deserved family break before she resumes filming alongside co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Heathcliff in the upcoming adaptation.