Prince Harry urged to avoid contacting King Charles amid security case

Prince Harry is currently appealing a decision by the UK government to reduce his police protection

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

Prince Harry’s court case about his security in the UK could be affected if he tries to speak to King Charles about it privately, a royal expert has claimed.

In a conversation with GB News, Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths said that if the Duke of Sussex tries to convince his father behind the scenes, it might hurt his case.

The expert added that since the legal battle has been going on for three years, the Royal family may wait until it ends before trying to reconnect with him.

"The other thing for Charles is there's a risk that the appeal that's going on actually could fall apart, because if Harry lobby's his father privately, that will actually really badly affect this appeal, this court case,” she said.

"And we don't know how long that's going to go on for. That's the other thing, it's really rattled on for three years.

“I don't think they'll get back in touch until that appeal reaches its conclusion."

Harry is currently appealing a decision by the UK government to reduce his police protection when he visits the UK.

After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, his security was downgraded. The Prince argues this puts his family at risk.

Even though a High Court judge previously ruled the decision lawful, Harry has been granted permission to appeal. 

