‘Full House' actor Dave Coulier addresses chemotherapy ‘mess'

Full House star Dave Coulier has just gotten honest about the whole ordeal he underwent during chemotherapy.

He got honest about everything during a candid interview on the How Rude, Tanneritos! Podcast.

In that conversation he explained, “my blood levels were so low because after chemo treatment, red blood cells dive. All your levels, your white blood cells, everything, just your immune system just kind of crashes. And so I caught a cold during that last chemo treatment.”

“I couldn't leave for 10 days because I knew that the cumulative effect of the chemotherapy was going to happen. So I attributed it to that instead of realizing I have a cold and my immune system can't handle it right now.”

“So I ended up in the hospital for four days while they administered an IV of antibiotics, for my fever to break. And they said, ‘Look, we don't know what's going on,'.”

And because of all that, the actor admits, “I was a mess. And then we took some other tests and they finally boiled it down to, I had a rhinovirus.”

He gushed over the doctors present at the time and noted that, “And as my immune system started to regenerate a little bit, I started to come back. And on the fifth day, they finally said, ‘Your fever's gone, you can go home’.”

Before signing he also added, “but they said, ‘Had you waited another 48 hours with this, we could have lost you’.”