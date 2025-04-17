Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal dating rumors land duo in trouble

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have been the subject of dating rumor after the pair were spotted having dinner at West Hollywood.

Following this, a source, who is close to the Hollywood actress, candidly discussed with Radar Online the trouble in the A-lister’s relationship.

"Jen can get a first date, it's the second date she has trouble with. Jen always wants to go to the same boring places for martinis or just stay home. She also doesn't have much of interest to talk about or do other than her work,” they began.

Moreover, the insiders shared tip for the Just Go With It actress that if she wants to be in relationship she ‘needs to make more of an effort’ for it.

Previous year, the Gladiator 2 actor appeared on Aniston’s The Morning Show, before leaving the show he kissed on her hand to which she wittily responded, "We hired him and then he just fired himself."

"She said it like a joke, but it didn't really come off that way," the source added.

Referring to her second ex-husband, Justin Theroux’s new relationship, the insiders concluded, “Jennifer was very gracious about it, but privately it hit her really hard. She's very lonely and the fact that Justin has gotten married again is a reminder that she should have moved on by now, too."

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married from 2015 to 2018.