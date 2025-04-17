Prince William appoints Jason Knauf as chief executive of Earthshot Prize

Jason Knauf, former CEO of The Royal Foundation and ex-communications secretary at Kensington Palace, has been appointed chief executive of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

Knauf will replace Hannah Jones, who’s stepping down after four years.

Jones will continue to provide the Kensington Palace with strategic advice.

Knauf, who served Prince William as his communications secretary played a significant role in the rift that erupted between Prince Harry and his elder brother.

Jason Knauf-File photo

He is married to Brittani Snowdale, and they have two children together.

Knauf served as the communications secretary for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace.

When Meghan joined the royal family after her engagement to Harry in 2017, Knauf’s responsibilities expanded to include managing her communications as well.

Prince William honored Jason Knauf with the Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in May 2023.

Knauf's appointment came days after Prince William announced that The Earthshot Prize is coming to Rio in November 2025.

A statement issued by Earthshot Prize social media said, "Surrounded by Rio’s beautiful landscapes and irresistible energy, we’re spotlighting changemakers where innovation and nature unite to regenerate our planet."