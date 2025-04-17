Bowen Yang drops bombshell ahead of 'The Wedding Banquet' release

Bowen Yang recently revealed why he has not told his mother, Meng, about an intimate scene in The Wedding Banquet.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 34-year-old actor and comedian shared that his mother is eager to watch the film, an update of Ang Lee’s 1993 classic.

Bowen, who is playing Chris in The Wedding Banquet, said when she asked him about the premiere, he replied, “I was like, ‘April 18th.’ And then it dawned on me, ‘Oh, she’s going to see my a***.’ But it’s going to be great.”

The interviewer asked if he gave her a heads up about that particular scene, to which the Saturday Night Live actor said, “I haven’t. I want her to be surprised.”

Bowen went on to note that he is excited for his parents to see the movie, quipping, “I’m very excited for them to see, especially because they’ve seen the original, and especially because they’ve been on this journey.”

For the unversed, the forthcoming film, which is co-written by Ahn and James Schamus and directed by Andrew Ahn, also stars Lily Gladstone, Han Gi-Chan, Camille Atebe, Joan Chen, Kelly Marie Tran, Nick Peterson, Marlee Walchuk, Jeremy Hoffman, and others.

Before concluding, it is significant to mention that The Wedding Banquet will be released on April 18, 2025, across cinemas in the United States.