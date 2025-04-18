 
Natalie Portman shares glimpse into life with kids after Benjamin Millepied divorce

The actress is mom to eight-year-old daughter Amalia and 13-year-old son Aleph

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Natalie Portman revealed that her kids are her "source of excitement," following her divorce.

In a recent appearance with Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega for an interview with Interview Magazine, the 43-year-old Thor actress shared some rare insights into her life as a mom of two.

"My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are," the Black Swan star told Ortega.

"Also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun," she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Portman welcomed two kids, daughter Amalia, 8, and son Aleph, 13, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

Although Portman is not a very private person but when it comes to her children, she chose to keep them away from the spotlight.

"I’m not a particularly private person in real life—I’ll tell you anything—but in public, it was so clear early on that if you tell people how private you are, your privacy gets respected a lot more," the actress detailed.

"I set up a little bit of a barrier to be like, 'I’m not going to do photo shoots with my kids,'” Portman added.

For those unversed, Portman and her ex-partner Millepied parted ways in July 2023 and officially got divorced in February 2024.

