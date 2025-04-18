 
Gracie Abrams reveals why she avoids online hate

The singer-songwriter gets honest about the hateful comments she receives and how she handles them

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

No response is the best response Gracie Abrahams has for her haters

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter appeared in a recent cover story of Billboard published on Thursday, April 17, and revealed that she never goes through the negative comments she receives on social media.

“I can know that 10 people a day are having that conversation on Twitter — that’s cool for them,” Abrams told the outlet.

“I’m just going to mind my own business, really," she declared.

The Blowing Smoke singer further noted that if she gives attention to the online hate, it affects her creativity.

"I feel like any time I’ve slipped into paying too much attention to that, I’m less present in my life, I’m less available for people I know and love. It’s not good for me as a person, it’s not good for the art that I want to make."

Moreover, the That's So True hitmaker said that she finds it "boring as hell" to respond to these comments.

So, in conclusion, if she does not pay attention to the negativity, "it doesn’t exist." 

