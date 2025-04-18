 
Geo News

Kesha was secretly engaged?

Kesha breaks her silence on a previous secret engagement

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Kesha is letting her fans know about an undisclosed chapter of her life.

The pop star opened up about her former mystery man in a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

The Tik Tok hitmaker, 38, explained that her songs were the key reason behind the split, saying they gave her clarity.

“Basically, I find that writing songs leads me to my truth," she began in her interview.

“I was engaged and I didn’t wanna be anymore and I didn’t even realise that I was gonna break up with him until I wrote a song about it, and then I listened back to it, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m gonna break up with him now,’" the award-winning singer revealed without disclosing the identity of her former fiance.

She continued, “It led me to my truth ’cause I can’t lie in the song. You can’t lie in a song. A, your song will suck, but also, that’s not what it’s there for, you know?”

Kesha has previously been romantically linked to Brad Ashenfelter, Michael Gilvary, and Riccardo Maddalosso.

