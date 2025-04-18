Millie Bobby Brown scores huge points' from Jon Bon Jovi

Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly ‘scored huge points’ from her in-laws, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

Last year, the Stranger Things actress and Jake Bongiovi took their four-year-long relationship to the next step by tying the knot in 2024.

Following this, a source, who is close to the couple told Life & Style, “Jon adores Millie, and not just because she makes Jake so happy, he thinks she’s a truly wonderful young lady with her head screwed on right.”

Living on a farm, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, the Hollywood actress revealed that she has been taking care of over 60 animals.

“He and Dorothea are all about helping and giving back to the community so the fact that Millie has started her own animal rescue that she’s totally devoted to has scored huge points with them,” they added.

Moreover, Brown has formed a ‘sweet relationship’ with the It's My Life singer as he is always there for her to 'offer guidance and support', as per the source.

Before concluding, they share, “They’re not the type to put a whole lot of stock in the Hollywood thing but they also know how hard she works and how passionate she is about the projects she chooses, so they are definitely proud of her on that front, but more than anything they just love her for who she is.”