Photo: Jon Bon Jovi happy to offer Millie Bobby Brown guidance: Source

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bon Jovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, have reportedly settled into their married life.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the newest member of the Bon Jovi family, Millie, is adored by everyone for her talent and kindness.

Dishing more details about the actress’ relationship with her in-laws, a source told the publication, “He and Dorothea are all about helping and giving back to the community.”

They went on to add, “So the fact that Millie has started her own animal rescue that she’s totally devoted to has scored huge points with them.”

For those unversed, the Stranger Things hitmaker is a passionate animal rescuer and is caring for 62 animals on her farm in Georgia.

“They’re not the type to put a whole lot of stock in the Hollywood thing but they also know how hard she works and how passionate she is about the projects she chooses, so they are definitely proud of her on that front,” the spy continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted that "they just love her for who she is,” and the singing sensation is there to serve as a father figure for Millie if she ever needs help.

“Jon isn’t the type to push his opinions on anyone but if Millie ever needs advice, he’s always there for her to offer guidance and support. They have a very sweet relationship that’s about as good as it gets for in-laws,” they added.