Pedro Pascal reveals what fans can expect from 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 22, 2026

April 18, 2025

Pedro Pascal has dropped hints about what fans can expect from The Mandalorian & Grogu.

During the Star Wars celebration in Japan, he announced that he is ready to bring his Mandalorian Din Djarin character to the big screen.

Talking about the movie, The Last Of Us actor candidly discussed that the movie had had incredible influence on him since he was a kid as it had been his secret wish.

While keeping his lip tightly closed about other details, Pedro said, “I'm not gonna tell you any of it because I want you to experience it. I want everyone to experience the incredible surprises that are in store in one of the greatest adventure movies that has ever been made. I mean that."

However, he revealed that what fans can expect from the movie, he continued, “I can tell you that what they are going to deliver [The Mandalorian And Grogu], they'll be topping themselves as filmmakers, and it is a ride, a gorgeous, exciting ride.”

The confirmed cast for the science-fiction movie includes Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jonny Coyne, and Jeremy Allen White

Before concluding, the 50-year-old actor praised his co-star too and said, “Listen, I don't know where to start when it comes to Sigourney Weaver. She's one of my favorite actors. She's an icon to me. Her more than anyone in my upbringing, sort of did all genres: comedy, science fiction, Action, Horror drama, biography.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu is slated to release on May 22, 2026.

