Kate Perry's stance on Blue Origins flight comes out

Singer-songwriter Kate Perry appears to have many conflicting feelings plaguing her mind, when it comes to her behavior on the Blue Origin flight.

“Katy doesn’t regret going to space. It was life changing.

Nevertheless, there is one thing that she does “regret” according to the source, and that is doing things that made “a public spectacle out of it.”

Especially since she “never expected this backlash” it’s being revealed, and ended up “disheartened” by the “uncalled for and upsetting” reaction this whole thing garnered.

Now and forever, “despite the accusations she is still an environmentalist,” the same insider also admitted.

That is not all though, there are also some things that went on inside the pod that she also feels regret over. One of them is the “close-up camera moments” where she shared a daisy, in tribute to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

They also added that the Fireworks singer “wishes the video footage from inside the pod was never shown” in the first place.