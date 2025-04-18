 
Geo News

Prince Harry vows to stand by Meghan Markle amid rising public criticism

Prince Harry reportedly horrified with growing backlash against wife Meghan Markle

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Prince Harry vows to stand by Meghan Markle amid rising public criticism
Prince Harry vows to stand by Meghan Markle amid rising public criticism

Prince Harry is said to be deeply distressed by the wave of criticism directed at his wife Meghan Markle amid her newly launched ventures.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, recently unveiled her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

She also released her latest podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, spotlighting inspiring women entrepreneurs.

However, the backlash against the former Suits star has left Harry, the Duke of Sussex, "horrified," with a source telling that he finds it "horrible" knowing people dislike Meghan.

A source close to the situation told Daily Mail, "It's horrible for him to know that people don't like his wife."

"He adores her and doesn't think she deserves any of the backlash or criticism that has been thrown at her over the past few years.

"He's told us that the more people hate her, the more he's going to stand by her. He's vowed to always protect the mother of his kids."

Jennifer Garner takes meaningful initiative on her 53rd birthday video
Jennifer Garner takes meaningful initiative on her 53rd birthday
King Charles shares fearsome health update outside Church with ‘adorable' Lilibet
King Charles shares fearsome health update outside Church with ‘adorable' Lilibet
Major update for 'Star Wars: Starfighter' casting comes to light
Major update for 'Star Wars: Starfighter' casting comes to light
Kate Perry's stance on Blue Origins flight comes out
Kate Perry's stance on Blue Origins flight comes out
King Charles under intense scrutiny as experts criticise Easter message
King Charles under intense scrutiny as experts criticise Easter message
Pedro Pascal reveals what fans can expect from 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
Pedro Pascal reveals what fans can expect from 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
Prince Harry leading ‘a pointless existence' overshadowed by Meghan video
Prince Harry leading ‘a pointless existence' overshadowed by Meghan
Ryan Gosling shares excitement over lead role in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
Ryan Gosling shares excitement over lead role in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'