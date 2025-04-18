Prince Harry vows to stand by Meghan Markle amid rising public criticism

Prince Harry is said to be deeply distressed by the wave of criticism directed at his wife Meghan Markle amid her newly launched ventures.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, recently unveiled her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

She also released her latest podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, spotlighting inspiring women entrepreneurs.

However, the backlash against the former Suits star has left Harry, the Duke of Sussex, "horrified," with a source telling that he finds it "horrible" knowing people dislike Meghan.

A source close to the situation told Daily Mail, "It's horrible for him to know that people don't like his wife."

"He adores her and doesn't think she deserves any of the backlash or criticism that has been thrown at her over the past few years.

"He's told us that the more people hate her, the more he's going to stand by her. He's vowed to always protect the mother of his kids."